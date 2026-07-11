Pittsburgh police officer hospitalized after coming into contact with needle

A Pittsburgh police officer has been hospitalized after coming into contact with a needle.

Officers were initially called for a man who was found passed out in a vehicle. While officers were conducting field sobriety tests, the man said he had drug paraphernalia inside the car.

An officer searching the vehicle was pricked in the thumb by a needle in the front console, according to a Pittsburgh police spokesperson. He went to an area hospital for evaluation and to undergo necessary blood tests.

The man found inside the vehicle will be charged by summons, as there wasn't enough evidence to arrest him at the scene for DUI, police said.