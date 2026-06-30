Pittsburgh police officer charged with 3rd DUI

A Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officer already on unpaid leave is accused of driving under the influence for the third time.

Robert Palivoda is facing multiple charges, including driving on a suspended license. Authorities say Palivoda crashed his rental car into a jersey barrier near the Sunoco gas station on Stanhope Street in McKees Rocks on Sunday night.

According to court documents, he nodded when asked if he was drinking and was slurring his words. Investigators say he couldn't stand to be placed under arrest for suspected DUI. His blood alcohol level was .311%, nearly four times the legal limit.

Police allegedly found a pocketknife on him and a gun in the vehicle.

A Pittsburgh police spokesperson would not discuss the details of his first DUI but did confirm he was placed on unpaid leave after his second DUI in January 2026. That case is still active and was moved to a docket meant for quick resolution for first-time DUI offenders, even though it was his second DUI.

KDKA-TV searched court records for his first DUI but found no official record. The police spokesperson said they wouldn't discuss the specifics of his discipline on the first DUI, per the police union contract.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, Pittsburgh Police Chief Jason Lando said, in part, that, "The conduct alleged in this case is unacceptable and falls far short of the standards of professionalism and personal responsibility that our community expects from every member of the Pittsburgh bureau of police. While officer Palivoda is entitled to due process through the criminal justice system, I take these allegations extremely seriously."

The chief added that once the criminal matter is resolved, appropriate action will be taken. It's unclear how Palivoda rented a car in the first place.

He's in the Allegheny County Jail after his bail was denied.