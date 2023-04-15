Pittsburgh police looking for missing 85-year-old man
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 85-year-old man.
Richard Foreman was last seen in the 2200 block of Webster Ave. on April 13 at approximately 11 a.m.
Police said he "has no known or reported medical conditions, but it is very unusual for him to be away from his home for an extended period of time. He is considered at risk due to his age."
Officials added that he is known to spend time on Centre Avenue near the Carnegie Library.
Anyone with information can call 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.