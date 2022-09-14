Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police looking for missing 44-year-old Deborah 'Debbie' Bailey

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a 44-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in days.

Police said Deborah "Debbie" Bailey was last seen Sunday. Police said there are "possible concerns of dementia" and she could be in the Wilkinsburg, East Hills or Homewood areas. 

She's described as 5-foot-5, 130 pounds with black hair and a silver streak possibly in a short ponytail. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

