Pittsburgh police looking for missing 44-year-old Deborah 'Debbie' Bailey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a 44-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in days.

Police said Deborah "Debbie" Bailey was last seen Sunday. Police said there are "possible concerns of dementia" and she could be in the Wilkinsburg, East Hills or Homewood areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.