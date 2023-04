PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 29-year-old man.

Police say Deandre Watkins was last seen on April 12 in the Hill District and possibly could be in the Sheraden area.

Deandre Watkins was last seen on April 12 in the Hill District. He is considered extremely vulnerable due to mental health issues.



Info? Call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/GGcD0U0goC — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 14, 2023

Anyone with information can call 911.