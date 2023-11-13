Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police said Ah'Kill Creighton was last seen near Grandview Elementary around 9 p.m. Sunday.
He's described as 5-foot-2, weighing 98 pounds, with short black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark green hoodie emblazoned with Warner Brothers and Looney Tunes characters, black pants and black Crocs.
If you have any information, call 412-323-7141 or 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.