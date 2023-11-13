Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police said Ah'Kill Creighton was last seen near Grandview Elementary around 9 p.m. Sunday.

He's described as 5-foot-2, weighing 98 pounds, with short black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark green hoodie emblazoned with Warner Brothers and Looney Tunes characters, black pants and black Crocs.

Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.



Ah'Kill Creighton was last seen near Grandview Elementary School around 9 p.m. on Nov. 12.



He is 5'2", 98 lbs., with short black hair and was last wearing a dark green hoodie.



More here ➡️ https://t.co/kKIBsWjzpK pic.twitter.com/QZBOzy02Wa — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 13, 2023

If you have any information, call 412-323-7141 or 911.