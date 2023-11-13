Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. 

Police said Ah'Kill Creighton was last seen near Grandview Elementary around 9 p.m. Sunday. 

He's described as 5-foot-2, weighing 98 pounds, with short black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark green hoodie emblazoned with Warner Brothers and Looney Tunes characters, black pants and black Crocs. 

If you have any information, call 412-323-7141 or 911. 

