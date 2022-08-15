Pittsburgh Police investigating series of weekend shootings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are actively investigating a series of shootings that took place throughout several city neighborhoods over the weekend.

Police say there were three separate shootings, leaving one man dead.

The latest shooting took place in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood on Sunday. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Police were called out to Everton Street just before 6:30 on Sunday night, where officers say they detained two people at the scene.

They also found an unconscious man outside of an apartment building.

"When officers arrived they located a male at the bottom of the steps with a gunshot wound. When medics arrived they pronounced the male deceased," said Maurice Matthews, Assistant PIO for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

The violence didn't end there, however.

Earlier in the day around 2:30, police responded to Homewood after receiving Shotspotter alerts and 911 calls.

Officers went to Oberline Street, where they located evidence of a shooting and property damage. However, police say there were no reported injuries.

Then, on Saturday, shots were fired on the South Side just before 11:30 p.m.

A 25-year-old man is facing charges following a shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Officers went to Roland Way, where they found a security guard who had detained 25-year-old Jmel Jones.

Just one block away, at the intersection of 12th and Sarah Street, officers found an individual who had been shot and left in critical condition.

Police arrested Jones, who is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

According to police, the investigations into these shootings are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them.