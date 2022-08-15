Watch CBS News
Police investigating following shooting in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police officers responded to multiple Shotspotter alerts and 9-1-1 calls for shots fired around 2:30 p.m. Sunday along the 1400 block of Oberlin Street. 

Officers located evidence that a shooting occurred, along with property damage, per a statement from officials.

There were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

