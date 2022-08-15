Police investigating following shooting in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police officers responded to multiple Shotspotter alerts and 9-1-1 calls for shots fired around 2:30 p.m. Sunday along the 1400 block of Oberlin Street.
Officers located evidence that a shooting occurred, along with property damage, per a statement from officials.
There were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.