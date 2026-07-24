Man killed in overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District

A man has died following an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that officers from Zone 2 were called to Bedford Avenue around 3 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a man who had been shot in the back, public safety said.

A man was killed in a shooting that happened along Bedford Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday in Pittsburgh's Hill District. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The man was taken to the hospital by paramedics, according to public safety, but the man was pronounced dead around 45 minutes later. The man's identity has not been released.

Public Safety said that homicide detectives are investigating the deadly shooting.

It's unclear if anyone has been taken into custody or if any arrests have been made.