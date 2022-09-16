Pittsburgh police prepare for busy weekend with Elton John, Steelers home opener and Jazz Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is the place to be this weekend. There are concerts, football and more, but it's all happening at a time when Pittsburgh police staffing is down.

The weekend starts with the 12th Annual International Jazz Festival. More than 100 musicians and singers will be performing at Highmark Stadium. Several current and former jazz legends will be celebrated. The festival ends on Sunday.

Later Friday night, Elton John will rock out at PNC Park, playing his greatest hits like "Tiny Dancer," "Rocket Man" and "Bennie and the Jets." It's his third farewell tour in Pittsburgh and it seems like it will be his last.

Brian Gedry says he and his wife will do anything to hear one last concert.

"We're gonna take the boat up and anchor out in the river to listen to Elton tonight," he said.

On Sunday, the Steelers have a date with the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium.

"The home opener, I think the crowds gonna be wild, gonna be loud," said Matt Brittain, who came from Georgia to see the game with his family. "I think Mac Jones is gonna have trouble hearing, the defense can rile everybody up. I think it's gonna be loud and a fun time."

Pittsburgh police said they're stretched thin, but they have a plan in place to maintain order.

"There will be extra officers certainly, with a concert, officers are hired by the venue," said Acting Pittsburgh Police Chief Tom Stangrecki. "There's officers doing traffic control and Zone 1 I'm sure we'll have additional officers out. We talk with our other agencies on a regular basis to help provide support."