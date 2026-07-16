2 arrested following Downtown Pittsburgh drug bust, police say

Two people were arrested earlier this week following a drug bust in Downtown Pittsburgh, police said.

Pittsburgh Police said Wednesday that Kyree Hairston-Mitchell, 24, and Mya Bryant, 23, were each arrested Monday following a drug bust at a residence along Stanwix Street along with the search of two vehicles.

Police said that detectives from the bureau's Violence Prevention Unit arrested both individuals after executing warrants and searching the home and the vehicles where they discovered a large amount of drugs, cash, and a gun.

Two people were arrested after Pittsburgh Police said they executed a search warrant at a home on Stanwix Street along with two vehicles.In total, police said detectives recovered $12,000 in cash along with heroin, cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs, and a handgun. Pittsburgh Police

According to police, detectives recovered $12,000 in cash, heroin, marijuana, cocaine, prescription drugs, and a handgun.

Hairston-Mitchell and Bryant are each facing numerous drug-related felony charges, according to court records.

Court documents show that Hairston-Mitchell is being held in the Allegheny County Jail after being unable to post $25,000 bail. Bryant was arraigned and released on nonmonetary bond, court records show.

Both individuals are set to face a preliminary hearing later this month.

Police said that a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the arrests was taken into custody on a warrant out of Ohio.