Pittsburgh police detective charged with time theft from secondary gig job at Target store in East Liberty

A detective from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has been charged and accused of time theft from a secondary gig working patrols at the Target store along Penn Avenue in East Liberty.

Kalieb Hines, 35, who is identified in court paperwork as being a Pittsburgh police detective, is facing one misdemeanor charge of theft by deception after investigators said he was clocking in at the Target location to work a secondary employment detail, and not staying for the full shift.

Police said in a criminal complaint that a city officer who was responsible for scheduling shift details at Target received a complaint from store personnel that Hines was "stealing time" and was arriving late for his shifts, leaving before the scheduled end time, and "failing to perform expected duties" while assigned to his role.

A review of time sheet records, surveillance video, and Target invoicing records showed that Hines, according to investigators, on multiple occasions, was present at the store for between two and four hours while the company was billed for six hours of work.

Investigators said that a review of records from the middle of January 2026 to early February 2026 showed multiple incidents that police said were "part of a continuing course of conduct, rather than an isolated mistake."

According to online court records, Hines has a preliminary hearing scheduled for early August.