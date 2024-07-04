Pittsburghers gather at Point State Park for 4th of July festivities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City officials expect tens of thousands of people to be in Pittsburgh at Point State Park for the Fourth of July celebrations on Thursday.

Thursday's holiday is about freedom, family, food and fireworks, which will go off in Downtown Pittsburgh at 9:35 p.m. With all the people coming to the city, leaders want to keep people safe. Before fireworks light up the night sky, people go through security checkpoints and bag checks around Point State Park.

"We will be using a walk-through system instead of wandering. We will also have canine units to ensure people don't have fireworks or weapons," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said on Wednesday.

Beginning early on Thursday, boaters hit the water and people began flocking to Point State Park to enjoy all the festivities. Some people have already found their spot for the fireworks show.

"We get to see the stadium right in front of us, there's the Science Center right in front of us, right behind us is the fountain, fireworks in the front," said Linda Pepley of Johnstown. "Can't ask for anything better."

Earlier on Wednesday, there was a ceremony at Point State Park for the raising of Old Glory.