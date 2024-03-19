Pittsburgh's plastic bag ban is working, environmentalists say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Environmental groups said Pittsburgh's plastic bag ban is working.

When it comes to the plastic bag ban in Pittsburgh, everybody has an opinion.

"I understand getting rid of the plastics," Paul from the South Side said on Tuesday.

"It's an inconvenience. I think that the stores should give you bags," Roxanne Paige of West Homestead said.

Whatever your take is on the city's plastic bag ban, a new survey of 50 different businesses by the PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center said it is working.

"Grocers and convenience stores, clothing and electronic stores, 93 percent of place have gone plastic-free," said Zachary Barber of the center.

This is big news because, before the ban, the city produced a lot of bags.

"Pittsburgh used something like 100 million single-use plastic bags every single year," Barber said.

But there is some bad news.

"We found something like 67 percent compliance at restaurants in the city," Barber said. "Only 15 of the 22 restaurants we surveyed were not giving out plastic, and especially common were plastic bags for delivery."

According to the group, the proliferation of single-use plastic bags continues to harm the city in many ways.

"These materials pose a real threat to avian species, marine life, wildlife, and we as humans," said Natalie Ahwesh, executive director of Humane Action Pittsburgh.