Some consumers, business owners frustrated with Pittsburgh plastic bag ban

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Plastic bags are now a thing of the past in Pittsburgh. A ban went into effect on Oct. 14, banning plastic bags within city limits.

Moving forward, all grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores will be prohibited from using plastic bags. Customers will have to use reusable bags or purchase a paper bag for 10 cents.

"It's for a good purpose. It's for a Pittsburgh that is cleaner and that is sustainable for our future generations so that our kids and our grandkids have a Pittsburgh that we can be proud of. It's litter free and has a healthy environment for everybody," said Councilwoman Erika Strassburger.

Strassburger proposed the legislation to city council last year.

"The whole goal here is to actually consume fewer, I would say quote-unquote 'free bags.' They've never actually been free. They've just been wrapped up in the cost of doing business," Strassburger said.

Jeff Cohen owns Smallman Street Deli in the Strip District and said while he's on board with helping the environment, he believes the city should have come up with more practical alternatives to plastic bags. He said using paper bags for to-go orders is not ideal for customers.

"You can't put your paper bag in on the right side because if you put it sideways what will happen with sandwiches is, they will be messed up and people want their money back," Cohen said.

Cohen said he's tried to find alternatives but believes the city should have assisted restaurants and other businesses before putting the ban in place.

"I've always said this: I don't think government should be into people's business. They're there to regulate things, and not to tell people how to run their business. In this case, the city should have come up with about a half a dozen different alternatives to help the businesses to have alternatives to change from plastic to paper," Cohen said.

Meanwhile, some yinzers said they're still trying to adjust the ban.

"I'm for the ban, but I want to get used to bringing my own bag, which I'm forgetting," said Nancy Tamilia, who works in the city of Pittsburgh.

Plastic bags not included in the ban include small fruit and vegetable bags at the grocery store or those used to wrap meat products. Also exempt from the ban are plastic bags used at the dry cleaners or at pharmacies when packing medications.

Everywhere else, including liquor stores, grocery stores and restaurants, are banned from using plastic bags. Some consumers are worried about the cost of buying paper bags at places like the grocery store.

"If it's ten cents, it will add up in my budget," Jane Umalin said, a Pittsburgh resident.

"I'm kind of not with it at the grocery store because I need extra bags," said Amy Terhorst, a Pittsburgh resident.

Others said they're in favor of the ban and turning to more sustainable alternatives to reduce waste in the city.

"We today purchased a bag at the bakery and are excited to do that. So I think it's a great thing for Pittsburgh and for the environment for the whole world," Dawn Klejka said.

Right now, businesses have a grace period where if they have a stockpile of plastic bags, they can continue to use them until Jan. 1.

After that, the city will be conducting inspections where a business could get fined up to $250 for using plastic bags.

For more information on the plastic bag ban, click here.