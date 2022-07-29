Pittsburgh Pirates sign 1st-round pick Termarr Johnson
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have signed first-round pick Termarr Johnson, the team announced Friday.
The 18-year-old shortstop was taken No. 4 overall in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. Johnson was rated the No. 4 prospect in the draft by MLB Pipeline and Baseball America.
Johnson signed for $7,219,00, which is above the slot value for his spot of $7,005,800, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey.
The Pirates have signed 18 of their 21 selections from this year's draft.
