Pittsburgh Pirates sign 1st-round pick Termarr Johnson

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have signed first-round pick Termarr Johnson, the team announced Friday.

The 18-year-old shortstop was taken No. 4 overall in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. Johnson was rated the No. 4 prospect in the draft by MLB Pipeline and Baseball America.

Johnson signed for $7,219,00, which is above the slot value for his spot of $7,005,800, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey.

The Pirates have signed 18 of their 21 selections from this year's draft.

July 29, 2022

