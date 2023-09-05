Pirates' pup Bucco paired with veteran before game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pirates' pup Bucco found his forever home on Monday night.

After more than a year of training, Bucco was paired with a veteran before the Pirates-Brewers game.

Last year, the Pirates, PNC and Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs teamed up to provide a service dog to a local military veteran.

Guardian Angels trained Bucco and brought him to games throughout the season to socialize with the team and fans. Bucco, decked out in a Pirates jersey and bandana, made appearances around the park as he got ready to meet his human.

On Monday night, his social media accounts said he found his "fur-ever home."

According to Guardian Angels' website, it rescues, raises and trains medical service/assistance dogs and pairs them with individuals affected by disabilities with a focus on veterans with combat wounds.