Pirates' pup Bucco paired with veteran before game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pirates' pup Bucco found his forever home on Monday night.

After more than a year of training, Bucco was paired with a veteran before the Pirates-Brewers game.

Today we had the pleasure of pairing Bucco! 💛🖤🐾

Posted by Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Inc on Monday, September 4, 2023

Last year, the Pirates, PNC and Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs teamed up to provide a service dog to a local military veteran. 

Guardian Angels trained Bucco and brought him to games throughout the season to socialize with the team and fans. Bucco, decked out in a Pirates jersey and bandana, made appearances around the park as he got ready to meet his human. 

On Monday night, his social media accounts said he found his "fur-ever home." 

According to Guardian Angels' website, it rescues, raises and trains medical service/assistance dogs and pairs them with individuals affected by disabilities with a focus on veterans with combat wounds. 

First published on September 4, 2023 / 9:22 PM

