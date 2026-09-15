Misiorowski tosses 5 shutout innings as Brewers top Pirates 5-1

Jacob Misiorowski struck out seven in five shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers moved to the brink of their fourth straight National League Central title with a 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee trimmed its magic number to claim the division to one. The Brewers could wrap it up later Tuesday if the Chicago Cubs lose to Atlanta.

The flamethrowing Misiorowski (15-5) dropped his ERA to major league-best 1.89 and boosted his season strikeout total to 243. Nine of the towering right-hander's first 10 pitches topped 100 mph and he worked around five hits — all singles — to win his fourth straight decision.

Joey Ortiz and Luis Lara drove in two runs each for the Brewers, who have become postseason fixtures for the last decade but are still seeking the franchise's first World Series appearance since 1982. Swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in last season's NL Championship Series, Milwaukee has qualified for the postseason for the eighth time in nine years.

The Brewers took the lead early against opener Lake Bachar (1-4) in a sequence that symbolizes the approach that's helped them carry the major leagues' best record for much of the season. Jake Bauers led off with a single, moved to second on a groundout, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Lara's sacrifice fly.

That was enough for Misiorowski, who exited after throwing 82 pitches — 43 at 100 mph or more — to strengthen his grasp on his first Cy Young Award.

Brandon Lowe hit his 30th homer for Pittsburgh and the team's 171st of the season, tying a franchise record set in 1999. Rafael Flores Jr. added four hits for the Pirates, who fell back below .500 at 75-76 on the day the club celebrated franchise icon and Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente by wearing the outfielder's famous No. 21.

The series continues on Wednesday. Logan Henderson (10-3, 2.34 ERA) starts for the Brewers against Pittsburgh's Jared Jones (4-6, 4.10 ERA).