Pirates trade Joey Bart to Atlanta for right-handed reliever Hunter Stratton

The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded catcher Joey Bart to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for right-handed reliever Hunter Stratton.

Stratton was originally drafted by the Pirates in 2017 and made his debut with Pittsburgh in 2023 before he was dealt to Atlanta last summer.

The Pirates have assigned Stratton, who made 47 appearances for Pittsburgh from 2023 to 2025, to Triple-A Indianapolis.

A split image shows Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Joey Bart and Atlanta Braves pitcher Hunter Stratton. Getty Images

Last season, Stratton posted a 2.20 ERA with the Braves and has only made one appearance so far this season at the MLB level.

In dealing Joey Bart to the Braves, the Pirates help clear the ongoing logjam at the catcher position with Henry Davis and Endy Rodriguez each seeing time behind the plate for Pittsburgh.

In 21 appearances for the Pirates this season, Bart was batting .259 with 6 RBIs and 21 strikeouts in 58 at-bats.