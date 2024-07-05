Watch CBS News
The Pirates ran out of fireworks after hitting 7 home runs against the Mets

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates ran out of home run fireworks during Friday's game against the New York Mets at PNC Park.

The Pirates hit seven home runs against the Mets, depleting the team's fireworks supply. 

"We hit so many home runs that we ran out of fireworks. We're being serious," the Pirates posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This. Is. Insane. We have seven home runs tonight, which is the fifth time in Pirates history that we have done this," a message on the scoreboard said on Friday. "So many homers that we ran out of fireworks."

Yasmani Grandal, Michael A. Taylor, Rowdy Tellez, Jack Suwinski and Bryan Reynolds each went yard on Friday. Tellez and Reynolds hit two homers apiece, plus one grand slam each. 

The Pirates won the game 14-2. 

