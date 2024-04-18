Pirates' Aroldis Chapman suspended 2 games for "inappropriate actions"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Aroldis Chapman has been suspended two games for "inappropriate actions" during Monday's game against the New York Mets.

Major League Baseball announced the suspension and fine on Thursday, according to ESPN. He was reportedly fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Chapman was ejected by home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso during Monday's game against the Mets at Citi Field after a two-run double by Harrison Bader in the bottom of the eighth inning.

"He evidently said something that the umpire did not like," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said, according to the Associated Press.

This offseason, the Pirates signed Chapman, a seven-time All-Star closer, to a one-year contract. The 35-year-old pitcher has appeared in nine games, tallying a 4.76 ERA in 5 2/3 innings. He has 11 strikeouts and six walks. He has allowed two hits.

The Pirates' next two games are at PNC Park against the Boston Red Sox. Chapman can appeal the suspension.

The first pitch for Friday's game is 6:40 p.m.