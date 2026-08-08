Pittsburgh Penguins announce minor league staffs for 2026-27 season

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced the coaching staffs for their American Hockey League and ECHL affiliates ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Kirk MacDonald will return for his third season as head coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In contrast, Brad Ralph will return for his 11th season as head coach and general manager of the organization's newest affiliate, the Florida Everblades.

MacDonald led Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to a 46-17-7-2 record last season and the team's first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2014. He has compiled an 86-41-14-3 record and a .656 points percentage in his two seasons with the team.

Brad Malone and Nick Luukko will return as MacDonald's assistants. Malone enters his second season in the role, while Luukko begins his third.

The Penguins also promoted Evan McFeeters and Karel Popper from their ECHL staff in Wheeling. McFeeters will serve as an assistant coach focused on development, while Popper will become the team's goaltending coach.

Ryan Lennon was hired as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's video coach after spending the previous two seasons with the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League.

The WBS support staff also will feature several changes. David Roper and Dan Resavy were promoted to head equipment manager and head athletic trainer, respectively. Eddie Duffy and Morgan Payne will join Roper on the equipment staff, while Connor Keenan returns for his fourth season as strength and conditioning coach.

Cédrik Cabana was hired as manager of team services after spending the past two seasons with the Victoriaville Tigres of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

In Florida, Ralph will return after leading the Everblades to their fourth Kelly Cup championship in the past five seasons. Florida also won titles in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Ralph has guided the Everblades to five Kelly Cup Final appearances, five regular-season conference championships and five division titles since taking over in 2016-17.

Kyle Mountain will return for his second season as Florida's assistant coach. Anthony Butrico is joining the staff full-time as goaltending coach and development coach after serving in a part-time role last season.

John Sellers will return as head equipment manager, while Nicholas Bufinsky will serve as head athletic trainer. Miranda Hartlieb and Mike Carey will handle strength and conditioning duties.