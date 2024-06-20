Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed Alex Nedeljkovic, the team announced on Thursday.

The Penguins and Nedeljkovic agreed to a two-year contract worth $2.5 million per season. The contract runs through the 2025-26 season.

The 28-year-old from Parma, Ohio, played in 38 games last season, starting 33 games. He went 18-7-7, allowing 2.97 goals per game. He added a .902 save percentage and one shutout.

Nedeljkovic joined Pittsburgh last season after spending the two previous seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. He was drafted in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Penguins now have Nedeljkovic and goaltender Tristan Jarry on the books. Nedeljkovic took over for Jarry during the stretch run of last season.