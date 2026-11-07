Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation partners to erase $1 million in medical debt for local veterans

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation is partnering with ForgiveCo to eliminate $1 million in medical debt for local veterans, providing financial relief to approximately 400 military members.

The initiative was celebrated on Nov. 5 during the Penguins' Military Appreciation Game against the Boston Bruins. Proceeds from the game's 50/50 raffle helped make the debt relief possible, according to a team news release.

Through the partnership, ForgiveCo will acquire and permanently eliminate $1 million in medical debt held by local veterans.

No application or action is required from veterans to receive the assistance. Those randomly selected to benefit will be notified by email, text message and a letter in the mail that their medical debt has been eliminated.

"This medical debt relief initiative is designed as a random act of kindness, with no application required and no action necessary from recipients," said Yvonne J. Maher, executive director of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. "We, along with our fans, are honored to support the sacrifice and service of local veterans and hope that this brings relief as we approach the holidays."

The initiative builds on ForgiveCo's partnership with the NHL. In April 2026, the league announced it would eliminate $1.25 million in debt for 1,025 U.S. veterans and their families through its Operation Line Shift military initiative.

"Western Pennsylvania has an extraordinary tradition of service, and we are proud to partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to give back to veterans throughout the region," said Craig Antico, CEO and co-founder of ForgiveCo. "What makes this initiative so special is that these veterans aren't asking for anything. One day, they will simply learn that a financial burden they have been carrying is gone."