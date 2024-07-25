Penguins sign Brayden Yager to entry-level contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Brayden Yager to an entry-level contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Yager and the Penguins agreed to a three-year, entry-level deal.

Who is Brayden Yager?

Yager was selected No. 14 overall by the Penguins during the 2023 NHL Draft. The 6-foot, 180-pounder was the first pick of president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas' tenure.

The 19-year-old forward has spent the last four seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League in the Canadian Hockey League.

Yager had a strong showing in 2023, tallying 60 assists and 35 goals with the Moose Jaw Warriors, who made the Western Hockey League championship. He also was named the league's Sportsman of the Year.

Since joining the Western Hockey League in 2000, Yagaer has tallied 104 goals and 146 assists in 211 career games.