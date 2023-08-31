Pittsburgh Penguins acquiring AT&T SportsNet

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins are acquiring AT&T SportsNet and will be televising games in the upcoming season.

The Penguins said they entered into an agreement to acquire AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which will rebrand by dropping "AT&T" from its name, from Warner Bros. Discovery effective Oct. 2. Daily operations will be managed by New England Sports Network, an affiliate of Penguins owners Fenway Sports Group that broadcasts the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins.

The team said fans will be able to continue watching games "seamlessly" on cable, satellite or streaming providers.

"Our top priority is to continue to deliver Penguins hockey, creative content tailored to our fans, and other exciting sports coverage of the region," said Kevin Acklin, the Penguins' president of business operations. "SportsNet Pittsburgh also allows us to deliver our own quality production in collaboration with the expertise of NESN."

The regional sports network will continue to operate out of its North Shore studios, the Penguins said.

More details, like full broadcast coverage information, are expected later.

It's unclear what will happen to the Pirates, who are also broadcasted on the current AT&T SportsNet channel.