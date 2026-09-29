Pittsburgh Penguins announce yearlong celebration in honor of 60th anniversary season

The Pittsburgh Penguins will celebrate their 60th anniversary throughout the 2026-27 season with a series of special events, giveaways and ticket packages.

The yearlong celebration will begin with a pregame ceremony during the Penguins' home opener on Oct. 3 against the Montreal Canadiens. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m., and fans are encouraged to arrive early for the ceremony.

The Penguins also unveiled a retro-inspired 60th anniversary logo. The design features five stars representing the franchise's five Stanley Cups, along with gold, white and black stripes representing Pittsburgh's three rivers.

The Penguins have unveiled a retro-inspired 60th anniversary logo. Pittsburgh Penguins

The logo will appear on players' helmets during all home and road games this season. It will also be featured on the shoulders of the Penguins' jerseys for the home opener.

The team also announced several anniversary-themed giveaways at PPG Paints Arena throughout the season:

Nov. 5 vs. Boston Bruins: 60th anniversary lapel pin set

Nov. 25 vs. Calgary Flames: 60th anniversary kitchen apron

Dec. 18 vs. Seattle Kraken: 60th anniversary poster

March 14 vs. Detroit Red Wings: 60th anniversary patterned shirt

The Penguins will also offer special ticket packages that include exclusive anniversary items.

Among the offerings are a limited-edition 60th anniversary Zamboni gravy boat for select November home games, a "1980s Night" T-shirt for the Nov. 3 game against the Vegas Golden Knights, a "1990s Night" T-shirt for the Dec. 18 game against the Seattle Kraken and a "Y2K Night" T-shirt for the March 9 game against the Ottawa Senators.