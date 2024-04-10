Penguins get 6-foot-tall Jaromir Jagr bobblehead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you thought the Jaromir Jagr bobblehead saga was over, think again. It just got bigger -- a whole lot bigger.

The Pittsburgh Penguins posted a video to social media on Wednesday showing a 6-foot-tall Jagr bobblehead saluting the camera and nodding his big noggin.

Did we really get a six-foot-tall @68Jagr bobblehead?



"Did we really get a six-foot-tall @68Jagr bobblehead?" the Penguins wrote. "Yes... Yes, we did."

The giant bobblehead comes after thieves stole 19,000 smaller bobbleheads that were supposed to be handed out at a game last month honoring the Penguins legend.

Nearly two weeks after the heist in California, a "special cargo recovery team" negotiated the bobbleheads' return to a secure warehouse. Kevin Acklin, the Penguins' president of business operations, said someone put fake paperwork in the hands of a distribution center then took the loot.

Acklin said the shipping company the Penguins use for big purchases did the legwork, offering its own "cargo recovery team."

"We weren't directly involved in paying any ransom again," Acklin said. "It was on the supplier to recover them and deliver them, and they did that. Now, I'm not sure 100 percent if they paid anything for that. My guess is that they probably did, and they have insurance for this kind of loss."

Currently Penguins fans cannot get a 6-foot-tall bobblehead, but those with vouchers for the tinier versions and tickets for the games on Thursday, Saturday and Monday can pick them up at PPG Paints Arena.