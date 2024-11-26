Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh officials help rescue a deer from the Highland Park Reservoir

By Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh officials helped rescue a deer from the Highland Park reservoir last week.

According to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Facebook page, animal care and control officers saw a deer in the Highland Park Reservoir on Nov. 21.

After several attempts to free the deer, officials were able to help get the deer to safety and out of the reservoir. Pictures showed the deer standing in the middle of the reservoir, while it was empty. 

468433412-971749631655746-4237077262970177313-n.jpg
Pittsburgh Public Safety Facebook Page

However, this is not the first time a deer has been stuck in the Highland Park Reservoir. In 2017, rescue crews had to help a deer that got stuck on Oct. 12. The rescue efforts began at about 2 p.m. that afternoon, and the deer was finally rescued near 3:40 p.m. 

The biggest difference was that the rescue occurred while the reservoir was full of water. Crews had to use an inflatable boat and a lasso around the deer's antlers to get him securely out of the water. 

Jonathan Fisher

Jon Fisher is the director of streaming and digital at CBS Pittsburgh, where he leads the digital portfolio, including the 24/7 streaming service. He has worked for CBS Pittsburgh since October 2022.

