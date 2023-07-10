Pittsburgh says new law will make it easier to take control of blighted properties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The city of Pittsburgh says a new law will make it easier to tackle blight.

The Municipal Claims and Tax Lien Law, which Gov. Josh Shapiro signed into law last week, will take effect in 60 days, removing barriers from the city's ability to take control of privately owned blighted properties and use them productively.

The mayor's office said the new law makes a few technical changes that will allow the area's land banks, including the Pittsburgh Land Bank, to secure blighted, tax-delinquent properties more quickly and efficiently. The mayor's office called the cost-saving measures critical to helping the land bank make large projects more economically viable.

It'll make it easier for the city to turn blighted properties into affordable housing, urban agriculture and greenspaces. It also increases development opportunities for neighborhood-based and minority and women-owned business enterprises, the mayor's office said.

In a statement, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey thanked lawmakers who voted for the legislation, which passed the Senate 50-0 and the House 149-53.