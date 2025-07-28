City has plans for souped-up cars and motorcycles doing burnouts on Mount Washington

Drivers doing burnouts in Pittsburgh has people calling for change

Drivers are burning rubber near an iconic Pittsburgh landmark, and city leaders say it's time to stop.

Residents say drivers of souped-up vehicles and motorcycles have been racing and doing donuts at nearly every intersection for years on Mount Washington, including historic Grandview Avenue.

"They like to speed down Grandview Avenue," resident Melissa Rossiter said. "Once they get to the speed bump, they go airborne. They don't care."

"It's a big race track. It's fun for them, but it's irritating for the neighbors," Rossiter added.

The motorcycles and cars doing donuts are leaving behind burnout marks on the road. Caitlyn Young lives nearby and is desperate for help.

"Firing the engine, and it's over and over and over at 3 in the morning," Young said.

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith said a crackdown is coming this weekend.

"They are going to do some increased patrols, increase motorcycles and some undercover work," Kail-Smith said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety leaders promise an increased police presence until the end of September.

"It doesn't make a difference if you have 200 police officers up here if they are not allowed to do their job," Kail-Smith said. "Residents have to be assured that there will be enforcement, and that the laws will be adhered to, and that's what they told me."

The officers who will be part of these patrols will be on an overtime detail. That'll cost taxpayers a little more, but Kail-Smith thinks it's worth it to keep the peace in this area.