Truck driver caught in viral video trying to run Pittsburgh-area motorcyclists off the road

A motorcyclist said she and two other bikers were almost run off the road by a Pittsburgh-area contractor's pickup truck in an apparent road rage incident that was caught on camera and has since gone viral.

New Sewickley Township police said an investigation is underway after video appears to show a truck driver trying to run over several motorcyclists in Beaver County.

"I was like, 'I'm going in the grass. I'm gone,'" said Sarah Miller, one of the motorcyclists.

Miller said she and two other bikers were taking their last joy ride of the season on Tuesday when the incident happened.

"We're out enjoying our ride, it was probably going to be the last ride of the season, given that the weather's turning. There were two lanes; we were in the left lane, the truck's in the right lane. He had already been driving pretty aggressive at that point. He tried to cut us off and kind of break up our group so that some would be ahead, some would be behind, and he could kind of get in the middle and I guess control whatever traffic he wanted to," Miller said.

Miller's video, taken on an Insta 360 camera, shows the white truck approaching behind her before the driver cuts off another motorcyclist.

(Photo: Sarah Miller)

"Truck cut him off, and we go and merge, and then he gets behind us, and I get ran off road, my buddy gets ran off the road," Miller said.

In the video, you can see CE Little Contracting on the side of the truck before Miller speeds ahead to get away from the truck.

As the video continues, you can see the white truck cross into the opposite lane of traffic to catch up to Miller when she began pointing at her camera.

"As soon as I pointed to that camera, it looks like he kind of backs off and slows down a little bit. Maybe he didn't realize I was recording," Miller said.

KDKA-TV asked Miller what led up to the encounter.

"No idea. We weren't really doing anything you shouldn't be doing. Just out trying to enjoy the last ride, and he came out of nowhere on that side lane or whatever, and tried to get in front of us. He couldn't," Miller said.

She said nothing like this has ever happened to her on the road before and believes it could have ended a lot differently.

"I'm only 115 pounds. My bike's probably 450 pounds. Truck's at least 10,000 pounds, if not. I mean, a slight bump, it really could have been a different kind of story," Miller said.

Since Miller posted the video on social media, it's gone viral. KDKA-TV asked her what she wanted to see happen to the driver involved.

"I didn't post the video to get anybody in trouble. I just posted it to bring attention to bad drivers in Pittsburgh. We have a lot of those," Miller said. "It was very dangerous what he did. Hopefully, he can learn from this."

She said she plans to take extra precautions moving forward and will always have the camera rolling.

"We just want to get point A to point B safely, just as cars do. We're never looking for any trouble. We just want to enjoy the ride, the wind, the sun," Miller said.

KDKA-TV reached out to CE Little Contracting several times for comment. We never heard back.

New Sewickley Township police said they are investigating the incident and are asking all of those involved to give them a call at 724-774-2473.