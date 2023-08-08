Pittsburgh police searching for missing 27-year-old woman last seen in Sheraden
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are asking for help finding a missing 27-year-old woman who was last seen in Sheraden on Sunday.
Pittsburgh police said Loriel Parr's family and friends haven't had contact with her since she left her home on Glasgow Street. Her phone also appears to be disconnected, police said.
According to police, Parr is diagnosed with epilepsy and takes anti-seizure medication.
She's described as 5-foot-3, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.
