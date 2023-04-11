Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 16-year-old possibly heading to West Virginia

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old. 

Police said Arden Murdock was last seen in the Squirrel Hill area on April 11 and may be going to West Virginia. 

Murdock was last seen wearing an oversized brown hoodie, black sweatpants with mushrooms on them and black hightop Converse shoes, police said. 

The teen is described as 5-foot-3 with red/dark brown hair, brown eyes and glasses.  

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911. 

April 11, 2023

