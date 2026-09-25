Roads at Pittsburgh Mills repaved after years of pothole problems

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said drivers shouldn't need to dodge potholes anymore at the Pittsburgh Mills complex. After years of issues and fines, the roads have been repaved.

If you look at the roads around the mall and nearby shopping centers, you may be confused as to where you are. For years, the roads were an obstacle course, but that's no longer the case.

"This is a notable win for Frazer Township, the taxpayers and the businesses in Pittsburgh Mills," Zappala said.

Some minor work still needs to be finished. Crews were filling in some potholes in the parking lot on Friday. Line painting and some sealing also need to be finished.

"We always figured that either you are going to take care of this voluntarily or I'll lien the property and sell your property in satisfaction of what you owe. The taxpayers and the people out here," Zappala said during a Friday press conference.

That doesn't mean everything is water under the bridge. The DA said there are 129 outstanding claims for property damage to cars that had problems from the potholes.

"I intend for those people to get paid. We are not going to walk away from this, close our matter in this until those people get paid," Zappala said.

Along with that, there is money owed to the first responders in Frazer Township. Moving forward, the DA said a sale could happen. He is aware of prospective buyers who could keep it as a mall or look for another use for the land.

"These guys, they could do whatever they want with it," Zappala said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Namdar Realty, which owns the property, and has not heard back. No word yet on when a sale could happen, if at all.