Pittsburgh spending $18 million to resurface 32 miles of streets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The city of Pittsburgh is spending $18 million to resurface nearly 32 miles of streets.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure kicked off the 2023 milling and paving season this week. The program will resurface asphalt streets and update about 1,200 ADA curb ramps throughout the city.

The city said nearly 32 miles of streets will be resurfaced and agreements with local public utilities will cover even more ground and crews will patch and seal cracks in trouble spots.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure said it creates its list based on the "street overall condition index," how much the street is used and whether certain districts have been historically underserved.

Streets scheduled for upcoming milling and paving will be posted on the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure's website. Residents are asked to look for "no parking" signs on their street and follow the restrictions, even if there is no active work. Signs should be posted at least 48 hours before work begins, the city said.