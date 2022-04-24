Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, volunteers clean up trash in Homewood
HOMEWOOD (KDKA) -- The day after Earth Day, Mayor Ed Gainey along with volunteers helped pick up trash in Homewood.
The mayor tweeted about the event on Saturday.
He said volunteers cleaned up trash and addressed illegal dumping in the area.
They also planted trees on Franktown Avenue.
"This is how we bring peace to our city — by coming together in action and solidarity," he said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.