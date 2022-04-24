Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, volunteers clean up trash in Homewood

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and volunteers clean up trash in Homewood

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) -- The day after Earth Day, Mayor Ed Gainey along with volunteers helped pick up trash in Homewood.

The mayor tweeted about the event on Saturday.

Today we begin to take back the block in Homewood. @PGHDPW is out with volunteers picking up trash and addressing illegal dumping and Forestry is planting trees on Frankstown Ave. This is how we bring peace to our city — by coming together in action and solidarity. #AllInHomewood pic.twitter.com/WIO94rhq5k — Mayor Ed Gainey (@MayorEdGainey) April 23, 2022

He said volunteers cleaned up trash and addressed illegal dumping in the area.

They also planted trees on Franktown Avenue.

"This is how we bring peace to our city — by coming together in action and solidarity," he said.