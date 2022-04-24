Watch CBS News

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, volunteers clean up trash in Homewood

By Amanda Andrews

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and volunteers clean up trash in Homewood 00:24

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) -- The day after Earth Day, Mayor Ed Gainey along with volunteers helped pick up trash in Homewood.

The mayor tweeted about the event on Saturday. 

He said volunteers cleaned up trash and addressed illegal dumping in the area.

They also planted trees on Franktown Avenue. 

"This is how we bring peace to our city — by coming together in action and solidarity," he said. 

First published on April 24, 2022 / 1:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.