Market Square smoke shop owner and homicide suspect arrested during narcotics investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The owner of a smoke shop in Market Square and an employee who was wanted on homicide charges out of Florida were arrested after detectives served multiple search warrants Tuesday.

Pittsburgh police said narcotics and vice detectives carried out the search warrants after multiple citizens and business owners complained about the operation of the Smoking Stars Smoke Shop.

During a search of the Market Street store, police said they found large quantities of marijuana and THC products as well as a stolen gun.

One of the owners, 38-year-old Shelly Duberry, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and delivery of marijuana after police searched a hotel at 1000 Park Lane Drive where she had been living. She was also charged in connection with the marijuana and gun found at the store.

While searching the store, police said they arrested employee Danitto Simpson, who was wanted on a homicide warrant out of Daytona Beach, Florida. Police said Simpson had been living and working at the smoke shop and was also wanted for an aggravated assault on a pregnant woman.

Simpson is a Jamaican national living in the United States on an expired visa, police said.

Both Duberry and Simpson are being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Pittsburgh police said the investigation is ongoing.