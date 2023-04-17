Pittsburgh man wanted on charges of impersonating officer arrested at family court

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted for allegedly impersonating an officer and threatening someone with a gun was arrested after an Allegheny County sheriff's deputy heard his name called at family court.

The sheriff's office said 29-year-old Rayco Saunders was charged in February after someone told police he knocked on her door, identified himself as an officer and pointed a gun at her chest.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said a deputy working on the fourth floor at the family court building heard an employee paging Rayco Saunders, a name familiar to law enforcement.

The deputy went to the courtroom to corroborate Saunders' identity and after confirming an active warrant, the deputy went back to the courtroom and arrested Saunders when the hearing was over.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is facing several charges in connection with the incident in February, including simple assault, terroristic threats and impersonating a police officer.