Pittsburgh man on probation arrested for allegedly threatening woman and child

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh man on probation in a domestic violence case was arrested after the sheriff's office said he threatened his son and the woman he's accused of assaulting.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Nathaniel Jones left a voicemail for the probation office threatening to harm his son and the mother of his son. He also said he'd resist any efforts by police to take him back to jail, the sheriff's office said. 

A judge issued a violation warrant for Jones for being an imminent threat to himself and others and for accruing new criminal charges last week in McKeesport. 

The sheriff's office said its detectives found Jones in Knoxville on Wednesday night and were able to take him into custody. He was transported to the Allegheny County Jail. 

First published on August 10, 2023 / 3:21 PM

