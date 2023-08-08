Pittsburgh man charged with stealing $60K in Social Security benefits from dead mother

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh man was charged with stealing more than $60,000 in Social Security benefits meant for his dead mother.

Forty-year-old Theodore Mills was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of theft of funds from the Social Security Administration, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

According to the indictment, Mills took Social Security benefits that were legally due to his mother, who had died in February of 2012.

From March 2012 through May 2019, prosecutors said Mills took more than $60,000.

The Office of the Inspector General of the Social Security Administration investigated the case.