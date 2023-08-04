Pittsburgh man charged with leading detectives on chase, damaging their vehicles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh man is facing charges after the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said he led detectives on a chase that left two of their vehicles damaged.

Sheriff's office detectives tried to serve a family division warrant to 31-year-old Anthony Townsend after they found him inside a vehicle on Wylie Avenue on Thursday.

Detectives said Townsend "bolted," damaging two of their vehicles. The sheriff's office said detectives briefly chased Townsend on Wylie Avenue before they lost sight of the Tesla he was driving.

About a half hour later, the sheriff's office said the Tesla was found unoccupied in McKees Rocks, and surveillance footage showed Townsend left the area on foot.

The sheriff's office said detectives kept looking for Townsend before he turned himself in at the Municipal Courts Building that night.

He's facing multiple charges, including five counts each of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

No one was hurt.