Pittsburgh man federally charged with cyberstalking ex-girlfriend for over 3 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh man was federally charged with cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend after prosecutors said he harassed and threatened her for over three years.

A federal grand jury indicted 37-year-old Daniel Marsico of cyberstalking, prosecutors announced on Thursday. According to the Western Pennsylvania U.S. attorney's office, Marsico harassed, threatened and intimidated his ex-girlfriend after they broke up in 2020, continuing even after she obtained a court order against him and he was arrested.

The indictment alleges Marsico threatened his ex, threatened her job and threatened other people in her life. He's accused of assaulting one of her ex-boyfriends and allegedly came to her home multiple times, kicking in her door and threatening to take down her security cameras. Prosecutors said he staked out her home and messaged her the license plate numbers of cars he thought were visiting her.

Marsico also produced "surreptitious, lewd, and embarrassing images" of the victim and used them to create fake social media accounts in her name, prosecutors said.

When the victim blocked his phone number, prosecutors said Marsico still found a way to contact her, and when she went to the authorities, he escalated his threats and said he'd never be convicted of stalking her.

Prosecutors said Marsico placed his ex-girlfriend in fear of death and serious bodily injury and caused her "substantial emotional distress."

He could face up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

The Department of Justice said the FBI and Scott Township police conducted the investigation that led to Marsico's indictment.