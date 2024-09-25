Pittsburgh looking at light rain for most of the day on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is our "equal day."

Today's pattern occurs twice a year. Technically it is the day that if you draw a line between where the sun is through us and another line connecting the polls, it would make a right angle.

We celebrate the fall and spring equinoxes where that 90-degree angle is true for points along the equator.

Yesterday's rain totals were a bust, with the Pittsburgh airport recording just 0.01" of rain. We have another shot at seeing rain today as we remain downstream from an upper low churning over Grand Rapids, Michigan. Moisture is surging along a cold front from the south and will be lifting as flow is conducive for light rain and an occasional rumble through a big portion of the morning into the afternoon.

Rain totals shouldn't be very large, with perhaps a tenth to a fifth of an inch falling over several hours. The peak rain chance for Pittsburgh will be from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Rain chances will push our forecast highs down by a couple of degrees. I have our highs hitting just the mid-70s today after we hit 78 degrees on Tuesday. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s with noon temperatures in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the southsoutheast at 5-10mph.

Looking ahead, what will the remnants of Helene will have an impact on our weekend with light rain showers possible now on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday? Rain chances peak Saturday evening into Friday morning.

Rain could have an impact on Sunday's Great Race in downtown Pittsburgh. Confidence is still low however on exact timing along with rain totals.

