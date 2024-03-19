PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A multi-year, $150 million project to improve Pittsburgh's light rail system will start next month.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced on Tuesday that it will combine multiple projects that were initially intended to be completed separately in an effort to streamline operations and minimize disruptions.

The agency says the first project will close the light rail system between Steel Plaza and Gateway stations in Downtown Pittsburgh for about seven weeks immediately after the Pirates home opener on April 5.

The projects will continue back-to-back through 2028. While some projects will require significant detours, others will come with only minor travel delays, PRT says.

"These projects are an important investment in our region's future," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman in a news release. "By fortifying our light-rail system, we're building a stronger, safer, and more reliable foundation for years to come."

Projects include expanding an ongoing effort to repair the concrete rail foundations in the Downtown subway tunnels, replacing track and four grade crossings in the South Hills, reconstructing Belasco Station in Beechview, upgrading Station Square and Dormont Junction stations and rehabilitating the 1.2-mile bridge that carries the light rail cars over the Monongahela River near Station Square.

Many of the projects are fully funded, and the PRT said it will continue to seek funding for those that are not.

PRT will discuss the projects and how they'll impact riders at 6:30 p.m. on March 21 at St. Catherine of Siena Church on Broadway Avenue. An online meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on April 2. A presentation at both meetings will include an overview of all the projects.