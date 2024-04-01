Unused "T" lines could be revived during massive improvement project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many unused light rail lines are up for consideration to be revived temporarily while construction on current lines is underway.

Those lines are being pitched by a grassroots union group called Pittsburghers for Public Transit as Pittsburgh Regional Transit begins its massive $150 million remodel.

The Bus Line Redesign project is using forgotten "T" lines and bus routes during the remodel to help people get around during construction.

"They are segmenting the project out," said Dan Yablonsky, director of digital for Pittsburghers for Public Transit. "It's not like they're going to shut the line for five years. PRT is doing a good job of planning, and we are just encouraging them to continue to communicate with riders."

Yablonsky said that the group is having an open dialogue with Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

"That conversation needs to include what it would mean to extend 'the T' to Penn Station," Yablonsky said. "What it would mean to extend the T through Allentown on what used to be known as the Brown Line. How do we maximize the usages of our busways? Those are the strongest performing transit access assets in the entire system."

Yablonsky says riders should speak up and reach out to Pittsburghers for Public Transit to see if the old line can become permanent again.

"Riders need to step up," Yablonsky said. "They need to make their voices heard."