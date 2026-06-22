Pittsburgh leaders launch initiative to bring new housing opportunities to Larimer

The city of Pittsburgh, the Urban Redevelopment Authority, and group leaders are partnering for a new initiative to bring new housing opportunities to Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood.

Currently, the city is seeking RFIs, or requests for interest, from developers and home builders who want to tour sites for potential development.

"It's time to start investing and investing fast into these properties," said Mayor Corey O'Connor.

Some of the properties in Larimer have been vacant for years, but the hope is to transform lots into new homes, driving new and current residents to the neighborhood.

"The Larimer community is long overdue for an opportunity to truly become livable for all," said Chase Patterson, chairman of the Larimer Consensus Group.

It's a partnership between the city, the Larimer Consensus Group, and the Urban Redevelopment Authority to bring new quality housing or mixed-use residential opportunities.

"This RFI includes two scattered sites: 153 parcels on the first, and that comprises 9.2 acres. The second assemblage is 101 parcels, and it comprises 6.9 acres," said URA executive director Susheela Nemani-Stanger.

The hope is to fill the lots and spark new opportunities rather than just a few homes here and there.

"Larimer is a community with a rich history and hopefully a brighter future. In accordance with the Larimer vision plan, we are at the precipice of building a healthy, diverse, vibrant community, teamed with people from all walks of life," said Councilman Khari Mosley.

The city is also requesting $15 million in capital funds to help boost the housing initiative. That funding would depend on how Gov. Josh Shapiro's budget is approved, which is due June 30.

"To clean the lots ourselves, that saves a lot of money when it comes to a home builder or community organizations that are looking to build on these sites," said Mayor O'Connor.

The RFIs are open today and will remain open through August, with the goal of completing the process by October. However, there is currently no definitive timeline for when construction could begin in the neighborhood.