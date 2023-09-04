Pittsburgh's Labor Day Parade marches on despite heat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's Labor Day Parade kicked off with thousands of union members marching in the increasing temperatures. All along the route, fire hydrants became makeshift misting stations to keep people cool.

"It's a major relief. Glad they did it for us," said Paul McGlynn, a parade participant.

Monday is just day one of a late-summer baking from Mother Nature.

That said, Pittsburgh Public Schools instituted its extreme heat protocol. Students and staff attending 38 facilities will shift to remote learning. Earlier this year, the district started implementing these protocols when temperatures are over 85 degrees. It's used for schools that don't have air conditioning.

Pittsburgh CitiParks also opened up six cooling stations around the city. The locations will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Danielle Stemple and her family were out and about in the heat on Monday. Keeping the kids cool was the main objective.

"We actually have fans with sprayers, like to mist them too. Because there's no way. And we have a canopy on our little wagon and that helps immensely," Stemple said.

"Just having water on hand right next to them and us the whole time."

With more hot weather on the way, it's worth repeating that if anyone will be outside at work or at play, get out of the sun if possible, and stay hydrated.