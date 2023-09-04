CitiParks to open cooling centers in Pittsburgh amid heat
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Due to forecasted temperatures of above 90-degrees in Pittsburgh on Tuesday and Wednesday, Pittsburgh's Department of Parks and Recreation is opening cooling centers.
CitiParks is going to activate the six healthy active living centers as cooling centers on Tuesday, Sep. 5 and Sep. 6 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here are the cooling centers that will open:
Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center: 1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216, 412-567-7290
Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center: 3515 McClure Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, 412-766-4656
Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center: 745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217, 412-422-6551
Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center: 7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208, 412-244-4190
Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center: 720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204, 412-777-5012
South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center: 12th and Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
