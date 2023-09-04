Watch CBS News
CitiParks to open cooling centers in Pittsburgh amid heat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Due to forecasted temperatures of above 90-degrees in Pittsburgh on Tuesday and Wednesday, Pittsburgh's Department of Parks and Recreation is opening cooling centers. 

CitiParks is going to activate the six healthy active living centers as cooling centers on Tuesday, Sep. 5 and Sep. 6 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here are the cooling centers that will open: 

  • Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center: 1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216, 412-567-7290

  • Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center: 3515 McClure Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, 412-766-4656

  • Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center: 745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217, 412-422-6551

  • Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center: 7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208, 412-244-4190

  • Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center: 720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204, 412-777-5012

  • South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center: 12th and Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

First published on September 4, 2023 / 9:23 AM

