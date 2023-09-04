38 Pittsburgh Public Schools facilities to transition to remote learning due to incoming high temps

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - According to Superintendent, Dr. Wayne Walters, 38 facilities in the Pittsburgh Public Schools are activating their extreme heat protocol on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Wednesday, Sept. 6 due to the incoming high temperatures.

Students and staff at those 38 facilities will shift to remote learning on both days. Grab and Go meals will be available at 19 locations across the district.

Here are the locations shifting to remote learning for Tuesday and Wednesday:

Allderdice, Arsenal (PreK-5 and 6-8), Banksville, Beechwood, Brookline, Carrick, Chartiers, Clayton, Colfax, Concord, Crescent, Dilworth, Fulton, Grandview, Greenfield.

Liberty, Lincoln, Linden, Manchester, Mifflin, Miller, Montessori, Morrow (Intermediate building), Morrow (Primary building), Perry (including OCA Satellite Site), Phillips.

Roosevelt Primary, Schiller, Science and Technology, Spring Garden, Spring Hill, Sterrett, Student Achievement Center, Weil, Westinghouse, Westwood, Whittier and Woolslair.

Listed below are the locations for the Grab and Go meal service from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m:

WEST: Pittsburgh Chartiers, Pittsburgh Westwood

Pittsburgh Chartiers, Pittsburgh Westwood NORTH: Pittsburgh King, Pittsburgh Morrow Intermediate Campus, Pittsburgh Perry

Pittsburgh King, Pittsburgh Morrow Intermediate Campus, Pittsburgh Perry EAST: Pittsburgh Arsenal, Pittsburgh Colfax, Pittsburgh Dilworth, Pittsburgh Faison, Pittsburgh Fulton, and Pittsburgh Greenfield

Pittsburgh Arsenal, Pittsburgh Colfax, Pittsburgh Dilworth, Pittsburgh Faison, Pittsburgh Fulton, and Pittsburgh Greenfield HILL DISTRICT: Pittsburgh Miller, Pittsburgh Weil

Pittsburgh Miller, Pittsburgh Weil HAZELWOOD: Spartan Community Center

Spartan Community Center SOUTH: Pittsburgh Brookline, Pittsburgh Concord, Pittsburgh Grandview, Pittsburgh Phillips, and Pittsburgh Roosevelt Primary Campus

For more information on Pittsburgh Public Schools' extreme heat protocol, you can visit this link.